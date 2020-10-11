Vanessa Bryant Reacts To Lakers’ NBA Championship Win: ‘Wish Kobe & Gigi Were Here To See This’

For the first time in a decade, the Los Angeles Lakers are NBA champions!

The basketball team, led by LeBron James and Anthony Davis, clinched their victory on Sunday night after defeating the Miami Heat 106-93 in the series’ sixth game.

As the players celebrated their win, the memory of late Laker Kobe Bryant, who passed away more than eight months ago, was at the top of their minds. The sports icon and his daughter Gianna were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash near Calabasas, Calif., on Jan. 26.

“I know he’s looking down on us, proud of us,” Anthony said post-game. “I know [his wife] Vanessa [Bryant]’s proud of us. The organization’s proud of us. It means a lot to us. It’s a tough moment. … He was a big brother to us. We did this for him.”

"He was a big brother to all of us. We did this for him."

Following the win, Vanessa shared her excited reaction on social media.

“Go Lakers! Congratulations Uncle P!” she wrote atop a photo of Kobe and Lakers’ general manager Rob Pelinka. “Congratulations @lakers. Kobe was right, RP! ‘Stay the course– block out the noise.’ @kobebryant.”

“Wish Kobe and Gigi were here to see this,” she concluded, adding a red heart.

Vanessa also reposted a composite photo of the championship team, tagging LeBron, Anthony, Rob and Lakers president Jeanie Buss, and writing, “@lakers family.”

Kobe’s former Lakers teammate Pau Gasol, who has kept extremely close with the Bryants, dedicated his old team’s win to the family.

“This one is for you brother, for you Gianna, for Vanessa, for Natalia, for Bianka and for Capri,” he tweeted. “Congratulations to the entire @Lakers team, @JeanieBuss and the Lakers family for winning the 17th championship!!”

This one is for you brother, for you Gianna, for Vanessa, for Natalia, for Bianka and for Capri.

Rick Fox also reacted to the big win on Twitter. “Thank you 2020 @Lakers. Thank you @kingjames. Thank you @AntDavis23. RIP @kobebryant I love you my brother,” he wrote, adding Kobe’s numbers, 8 and 24, with gold and purple hearts.

Thank you 2020 @Lakers 🏆

Thank you @kingJames 👊🏽🙏🏽

Thank you @AntDavis23 👊🏽

RIP @kobebryant I love you my brother

8 💛💜24

Many celebrity Lakers fans also celebrated the team’s accomplishment in posts of their own. Longtime supporter Vanessa Hudgens snapped a video of LeBron embracing Rajon Rondo after the final buzzer and gushed, “@LAKERS YESSSSSSSSS YES YESSSSSSSS.”

LAKER FANS!!! THE LAKERS ARE THE 2020 NBA CHAMPIONS!! The past ten years, they laughed at us. They told us that Lebron was in it for movies. They told us AD wouldn't finish a full season. They told us our depth was nonexistent. IF YOU READY THIS FOR RANT. GIVE ME A HELL YEAH!!!

The @Lakers are now tied with our heated rivals the Celtics with 17 NBA World Championships!

Man it's good to see folks celebrating. Thanks @Lakers