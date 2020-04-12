Vanessa Bryant Shares Easter Video Of Her Daughters In First Family Holiday Without Kobe And Gianna

Vanessa Bryant is sharing Easter with her daughters!

Vanessa kicked off the Easter celebrations on Saturday, sharing an adorable video of her daughters Bianka, 3, and 9-month-old Capri, checking out some Easter goodies.

In the beginning of the video, Bianka, who is rocking a set of protective glasses, attempts to gently break into a daisy-decorated Easter egg. Little Capri looks on, and seems totally confused.

Then Vanessa hop in to help her kiddos, sweetly saying, “I’ll help you.”

Vanessa then cracks open the egg and shows off what’s inside.

“Oh look, there are treats inside — let’s see what’s in there,” Vanessa adds, as her baby girl breaks into a gigantic grin. “Is that funny Koko Bean? Is that so cute?”

Bianka seems to be loving that there is a surprise inside!

“Look — there’s chocolate,” Vanessa says, as Bianka asks, “Can I eat it?”

Vanessa sweetly answered back with a set of rules, “Yeah, baby bites.”

“Easter Treats!🐰🥚Bianka & Capri,” Vanessa captioned the video. Vanessa’s daughter, Natalia, 17, didn’t appear to be in the video.

This is the Bryant family’s first Easter without Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant. Kobe and Gianna, 13, perished in a January helicopter crash, which claimed the lives of seven others. The father-daughter duo were on their way to a basketball game when the crash occurred.

Vanessa has been slowly sharing more videos of her family life, opening up about how they are continuing to mourn the loss of their two family members. And she is also trying to stay strong for her other three daughters.

Vanessa and her oldest daughter, Natalia, also recently made an appearance from their home to talk about Kobe’s induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

“It’s an incredible accomplishment and honor,” Vanessa Bryant said in an interview with ESPN. “And we’re extremely proud of him. Obviously, we wish that he was here with us to celebrate.” Vanessa Bryant called the induction “the peak of (Bryant’s) NBA career.” “Every accomplishment he had as an athlete was a stepping stone to be here,” she said.

“So we’re incredibly proud of him. And there’s some solace knowing that he was probably going to be part of the 2020 Hall of Fame class.”

