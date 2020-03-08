Vanessa Bryant Shares Sweet Photo Of Daughter Natalia Posing In Front Of Mural Of Kobe And Gianna Ahead Of Winter Formal

Vanessa Bryant shared a sweet message on Instagram on Sunday afternoon, posting a photo of her 17-year-old daughter Natalia Bryant in front of a mural depicting her late husband Kobe and daughter Gianna Bryant.

She captioned the photo, “❤️my babies. Natalia. #winterformal.” The mural behind Natalia depicts Kobe and Gianna in black and white against a bright blue background, with a single halo hovering between their heads.

Last month, Vanessa shared a video of her baby daughter Capri giggling, writing, “My Koko Bean. She looks just like my Gigi with her daddy’s eyes.☀️❤️auntie Ri-Ri. #7months”

Today’s photo marks Vanessa’s first Instagram post since she released a statement on March 1 expressing her devastation over allegations that photos from the Jan. 26 helicopter crash that killed husband Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna Bryant and seven other people were made public.

The statement came after the L.A. Times reported that a source confirmed that he saw graphic images from the scene on the phone of a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy. The report noted that it is unclear how widespread the photos were disseminated and if the deputies involved took the photos themselves or had been messaged to them from someone else.