Vanessa Bryant Wishes Uncle Pau Gasol A Happy Birthday In Sweet Tribute

Vanessa Bryant is thankful to have Pau Gasol in her life!

Vanessa wished Pau a happy birthday on Tuesday with a touching Instagram tribute, filled with photos and videos from their family vacations with her and the kids to his days on the court playing alongside Kobe Bryant for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Vanessa captioned the sweet tribute, “Happy birthday, brother! We love you so much. Thanks for always being there for us. Happy birthday Uncle @paugasol ❤️.”

In several of the sweet photos, Pau can be seen spending quality time with Vanessa and Kobe’s daughters, Natalia, Bianka and Capri. Pau has been a strong and important presence for Vanessa and the kids following the death of Kobe and Gianna. He admitted on his own social media at the time of Kobe’s death that he was having a hard time processing the tragedy because Kobe was such a close friend and teammate to him. Pau had also always been close to the Bryant family and is affectionately known as Uncle Pau.

Pau and his wife, Catherine, have been very close with Vanessa and the kids as they weathered the past year following Kobe and Gianna’s deaths. The Gasols commemorated what would have been Gigi’s 14th birthday back on May 2, sending a cake in honor of the Mambacita. They also sent flowers on what would have been Kobe and Vanessa’s wedding anniversary.

And in 2020, when they welcomed their first child, the Gasols named their newborn daughter after Gianna, a loving tribute.