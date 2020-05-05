Vanessa Bryant’s Daughter Capri ‘Looks Just Like’ Kobe & Wears Gianna’s Outfit

Vanessa Bryant is sharing a beautiful way she’s reminded of her late husband and daughter.

The 38-year-old posted a new close-up of her and Kobe’s youngest child, Capri, on Tuesday, marveling on Instagram over their little girl’s resemblance to her NBA icon dad.

“Capri looks just [like] her daddy (in Gigi’s outfit)!” Vanessa wrote, revealing that the 8-month-old’s pink floral ensemble once belonged to her older sister, Gianna.

The photo shows the proud mom planting a gentle kiss on Capri’s cheek as the family celebrated a special occasion – Vanessa’s birthday! This year’s milestone was an understandably bittersweet and reflective one for the proud mom, as she and her three kids continue mourning Kobe and Gigi’s tragic deaths.

The pair perished alongside seven others in a helicopter crash near Calabasas, Calif., in January and their legacies continue to live on in ways Vanessa never expected. Earlier, she gave fans a peek at a surprise memento from Kobe, explaining that she’d found a letter he left for her and purposely waited to open it in honor of her new year ahead.

“It gave me something to look forward to today,” Vanessa wrote on Instagram. “The irony is that Kobe had a photo of me drawn with an Angel holding me up by an artist on the cover. Missing the Love of my Life and my sweet little Mamacita – my fellow Taurus. Grateful to wake up to my 3 sweet girls today. Wish we were all together.”

Vanessa’s milestone day got off to a powerful start and rounded out with a happy ending. She posted an Instagram photo of herself beaming with Capri in her arms as older daughters Natalia and Bianka gathered by her side. The foursome posed alongside an array of Cinco de Mayo decorations and stunning floral arrangements, and Vanessa noted how much she appreciated the dual festivities and thoughtful gesture.

“Thx to my girls for ordering these flowers and piñatas for mama,” she wrote.

— Erin Biglow