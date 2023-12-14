Vanessa Hudgens Gets Sweet Birthday Message From Husband Cole Tucker

Cole Tucker is making sure Vanessa Hudgens, feels the love on her birthday.

On Thursday, the 27-year-old baseball player took to Instagram to pen a cute tribute to his wife for her 35th birthday.

“Happy birthday to my wife!!!!!!,” Cole captioned the sweet post.

The tribute showed several photos of the newlyweds over the past months, including a picture of them standing hand-in-hand on their wedding day. In the photo, the two match in white ensembles as they lovingly look at each other.

In another snap, the two pose for a photo at a golf course. Cole also shared a selfie of them smiling on a bike and a snap of them posing in front of a sunset.

This is the athlete’s first post since his nuptials to the “High School Musical” alum. The two got married earlier in December in a private ceremony in Tulum, Mexico that was officiated by Jay Shetty.

The pair first met on a meditation Zoom hosted by Jay during the Covid-19 pandemic in October 2020. Vanessa and Cole were first spotted getting cozy in November 2020 and went Instagram official in February 2021.

They got engaged a few years later in Paris in February 2023.