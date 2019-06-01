Vanessa Lachey Joins ‘Beverly Hills 90210’ Reboot As Jason Priestley’s Wife!

Vanessa Lachey is officially headed to a new zip code!

Vanessa announced that she has joined the cast of “BH90210” and she’ll play Jason Priestley’s wife! Vanessa shared the news on Instagram and wrote alongside a pic of the cast, “My NEW JOB has a pretty iconic zip code!!! I am still pinching myself that I get to join this incredible cast & play Jason Priestley’s wife. This show was EVERYTHING to me in the 90’s! Now excuse me while I continue doing my happy dance while rockin’ out to this song!!! 💃🏽❤️#BH90210”

Vanessa is the latest star to join the iconic crew. La La Anthony announced earlier this week that she will star as Brian Austin Green’s wife.

The crew is definitely excited to return to the screen together. Tori Spelling told Access in an interview in February that nearly the entire cast would be returning to the show together and they were all very much looking forward to it.

Check out Tori’s interview in the video below!