Victoria Beckham & Daughter Harper Beckham Leave Restaurant Where Alleged Bloody Altercation Took Place (Reports)

Victoria Beckham and her daughter are safe and sound following an apparent altercation that reportedly occurred at the restaurant where they were dining.

The fashion designer, 49, and 12-year-old Harper Beckham were seen leaving a Miami hotspot on Friday where an unnamed patron with a bloody face appeared in video obtained by the Daily Mail.

The injured man claimed to paparazzi outside the venue that security had accused him of trying to photograph soccer star Lionel Messi, which the man denies. According to the man, he was allegedly kicked out of the restaurant and security used physical force that resulted in his facial wound.

The man additionally claimed that a member of his party was trying to take a selfie with his daughter for her 21st birthday and did not intend to approach any of the celebrity guests.

The Beckhams were reportedly having dinner with Messi, a close friend, and his wife. It is not clear if Victoria and Harper had left prior to the incident or afterward, but tabloid video showed the mother-daughter pair calmly entering their car and hugging an acquaintance.

Messi, the Beckhams, and the restaurant have yet to issue any public comment on the matter as of Tuesday.