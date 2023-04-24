Victoria Beckham & David Beckham Poke Playful Fun At Their Matching Head-To-Toe Denim

Leave it to the Beckhams to make head-to-toe denim look this good!

Victoria Beckham and David Beckham sported matching ensembles this week and the fashion designer couldn’t help but poke fun at the twinning moment on Instagram.

Victoria posted a photo of her and David showing off their outfits and pointing playful fingers at one another, as the mom of four joked that her soccer icon hubby was to blame.

“I got dressed first, fyi!!!” she teased, adding that she “thought those days were over.”

The former Spice Girl, 49, and David, 47, may have had a sense of humor about their fits for the day, but the A-list couple looked stylish as ever.

Both stars sported long-sleeved button-downs and classic boot-cut jeans, with minor tweaks that set the looks apart.

Victoria opted to fold up her sleeves to the elbow and tuck in her shirt, pairing the pieces with a camel clutch.

She and David are coming up on 24 years of marriage and share four kids together, so it’s no surprise that they have similar taste! Another thing they have in common? They’re both romantic!

The pair aren’t shy about showering each other with loving social media messages, with David most recently wishing Victoria a happy birthday on Instagram and calling her “the most amazing wife and mummy x someone who inspires us every single day.”

— Erin Biglow