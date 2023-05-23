Victoria Beckham Reveals Daughter Harper, 11, Has A Talent For Makeup & Contouring: ‘She’s Obsessed’

Victoria Beckham and David Beckham’s little girl is a beauty influencer in the making!

The couple’s 11-year-old daughter, Harper Seven, has a talent for cosmetics, the fashion designer revealed in a recent interview with The Times.

Victoria told the UK publication that Harper is “obsessed” with makeup and has already honed her skills well enough to impress her famously stylish mother!

The former Spice Girl explained that when she’s “out looking for the perfect contour” she often takes Harper along, and the preteen also gets a special trip for herself when she’s excelling academically.

“Going to [British cosmetics retailer] Space NK is her favorite treat after school. If she’s doing well in a test I’ll take her to the one down the road — it’s her favorite thing,” Victoria said.

The mom of four clarified that Harper is still too young to wear makeup outside the home herself, but she’s more than prepared when the times comes!

“[S]he’s been able to do a full face and contour for quite some time. She’s good at doing it very naturally,” Victoria added.

It’s no surprise that Harper has taken an interest in beauty. She, her brothers and their soccer icon dad regularly support Victoria at her runway shows.

Back in October, the 49-year-old took to Instagram with gratitude to have her family cheering her on in the front row for her Paris Fashion Week collection.

— Erin Biglow