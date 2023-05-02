Victoria Beckham Shares Steamy Birthday Pic Of David Beckham In Just His Underwear: ‘You’re Welcome’

Victoria Beckham just gave fans a jaw-dropping reason to celebrate her husband’s birthday!

The fashion designer honored David Beckham turning 48 this week with a steamy photo of the soccer icon in just his underwear.

“Let’s all celebrate @davidbeckham!! You’re welcome,” she teased in her Instagram caption alongside a laughing emoji.

The photo shows the athlete sporting a damp pair of Calvin Klein briefs as he stands in a pool of water. His only accessories? A fleece beanie and a megawatt grin!

Victoria’s followers appeared just as happy as David does, sending thanks to the Spice Girl for her generosity.

Stylist Derek Blasberg even echoed what many others were likely thinking with a cheeky comment of his own.

“It’s DB’s bday yet you gave all of us this gift,” he teased.

Victoria and David have been married for more than 20 years and are known for being an exceptionally romantic celebrity couple. Though the former pop star’s intimate post showcased her sense of humor, she also proved once again how romantic she and David are to this day.

The 49-year-old also shared a carousel of images featuring David and their four kids and she honored his role in their family with another sweet message.

“Happy Birthday @DavidBeckham we love you sooooo much xxxxx The most amazing husband and incredible daddy🙏🏼You are our everything,” she wrote.

— Erin Biglow