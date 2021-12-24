Victoria Beckham Roasts Hubby David Beckham’s Singing Skills: ‘I’m Sorry Adele’

Listen, David Beckham is just trying to get into the holiday spirit and his wife, Victoria Beckham, just doesn’t seem to understand his talent.

Victoria crept up on her hubby, who was clad in a Santa hat, as he roasted chestnuts on the open fire and sang the classic tune of “The Christmas Song.” The former footballer could be heard perfectly singing, “Chestnuts roasting on an open fire, Jack Frost nipping at your nose…” right up until Victoria came up and crashed his party.

David turned around as Victoria ribbed him, “Oh my god, you were actually trying hard with that vocal.”

And David smartly responded, “I’m sorry, I’m sorry Adele.”

Victoria captioned the video, “Does anyone love Christmas as much as my husband?!? @davidbeckham kisses @adele 😂 #burninghisnuts.”

The couple clearly have a good time together after more than 20 years of marriage.

David was clearly feeling the holiday spirit. He also shared some festive snaps on his own Instagram, wearing his Santa hat and also wearing a holiday sweater. The couple appear to be holed up at their Costwolds farm for the holiday season and despite the dreary weather out there, David is keeping things merry and bright.

He captioned his Instagram, “Very Christmasy over here 🎅🏼 coffee & wine 🍷 ( I promise the wine was yesterday ) Happy Christmas eve 🎅🏼 who’s more excited me or the kiddies ? @victoriabeckham.”

David also showed himself cooking up some sausages and mulled wine on Christmas eve. Seems like a good place to hang for the holidays!

PHOTOS: David Beckham Takes His Sons Brooklyn & Romeo Fishing!