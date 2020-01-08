Victoria’s Secret Model Martha Hunt Announces Engagement To Jason McDonald: See Her Stunning Ring!

Martha Hunt is headed for the altar!

The 30-year-old runway model took to Instagram on Jan. 8 to announce her engagement to boyfriend Jason McDonald. Martha snapped a selfie with her pointer finger resting on her lips – and her ring finger rocking a massive new sparkler.

“I have a secret…” she captioned the shot, referring to her newly engaged status.

Two other photos showed Martha cuddling up to Jason on a couch and planting a kiss on his cheek by the ocean.

Martha’s famous friends filled her comment section with their excitement.

“Yayyyyyyy congratulations you two love birds!!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” Lily Aldridge gushed.

“WHAT IS IT?!? WHAT’S THE SECRET?!! DON’T LEAVE ME HANGING!!” Antoni Porowski teased, playing along with her caption.

Jason popped the question to Martha on Jan. 5 and got a little help from his girlfriend’s Pekignese/Beagle mix pup, Bear. The photographer fastened Martha’s engagement ring to Bear’s collar, which sweetly read “J+M 1-5-2020.”

“BEAR-er,” Jason punned alongside a photo of the dog.

Congrats to the happy couple!

WATCH: 2019 Celebrity Engagements: The Biggest Proposals Of The Year

