Vin Diesel Reflects On Two Decades With ‘Fast & Furious’ Family: ‘I Am Grateful To You All’

Vin Diesel is looking back on the last two decades with his “Fast & Furious” family and is nothing but grateful. The 52-year-old actor took to Instagram over the weekend to share a photo alongside his co-star, Michelle Rodriguez, and open up on the incredible journey he’s had with his co-stars and their fans.

“Less than two weeks away from the trailer launch of Fast 9! So grateful to the entire Fast Family, including Universal… anyone who for the last two decades have been a part of this incredible saga. Most important I am grateful to you all who have been there with us along the whole journey. We hope to make you proud. #Fast92020 #Fatherhood #Grateful,” Vin Diesel wrote alongside his post.

Vin hasn’t been shy about sharing how close he and his co-stars are in his social media posts. He often shares updates from the “Fast” set and shares with fans of the franchise what a family he and his co-stars have become since the first “Fast & Furious” movie debuted in 2001.

In this touching recent post, Vin shared a photo of his late co-star Paul Walker’s daughter, Meadow, and signed the post Uncle Vin.

“I could say that I am so proud of the person you are becoming… but the truth is I have always been proud of you. Happy Birthday Meadow! I know it’s your 21st and you wanted to go big in Japan, but the family has a cake waiting for you when you get home, so hurry. Love you kid. Uncle Vin,” he wrote in the caption.

Last year, Vin and Michelle shared a video from the set from their first day on “Fast 9.”

“Fast 9” is due in theaters in May 2020 and will include all of the franchise faves, from Michelle and Jordana Brewster and Tyrese to newcomers like John Cena.

