Vin Diesel Shares Moving Tribute To Paul Walker On The 8-Year Anniversary Of His Passing

Vin Diesel is remembering his good friend and co-star, Paul Walker, on the 8-year anniversary of his passing.

On Tuesday, the 54-year-old actor shared a touching tribute to the late actor on Instagram where he shared a fond memory of Paul from their time on the set of “Fast and Furious.”

“When we were done filming that day you came into my trailer and asked, what’s on your mind? You always knew when something was on my mind. Haha. I told you that I was about to have a baby and didn’t know what to expect at the hospital which I was heading to after work,” Vin wrote in part.

The “Guardians of the Galaxy” star then went onto share the advice Paul gave him.

“Will never forget what you told me… you said a lot of tough guys will tell you to wait outside of the delivery room, but that’s wrong. Go in there, actually cut the umbilical cord and it will be the best day of your life. You of course, was talking from experience, having already an angel of your own,” he added referencing Paul’s daughter Meadow.

The star’s moving post was accompanied by a black and white photo of his 13-year-old daughter Pauline next to Paul’s 23-year-old daughter Meadow on her wedding day.

“Look at this photo Pablo, it will make you smile. The same angel that you helped me prepare for in the most beautiful way with your brotherly advice is the same angel that precious Meadow asked to be her Maid of Honor,” Vin wrote.

After Paul’s passing, Meadow and Vin create a close bond. The actor even talked the model down the aisle in October when she married actor Louis Thorton-Allan on a beach in the Dominican Republic.

Meadow, also paid tribute to her late father Tuesday.

The 23-year-old took to Instagram to share a throwback snap of her dad giving her a kiss on the cheek as he held her as a baby.

“I love and miss you endlessly. Today and everyday I celebrate your life, your love. And you, my best friend,” she captioned her heartfelt post.

The “Fast and Furious” star died on Nov. 30, 2013 in a car crash, in which he was in the passenger seat when he was 40. Meadow was 15.

-Emely Navarro