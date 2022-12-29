Vivienne Westwood, Iconic Fashion Designer, Dead At 81

Dame Vivienne Westwood has died aged 81.

The iconic fashion designer passed away on December 29, 2022.

In a statement shared on Twitter, her fashion house said she died in Clapham, South London.

“Vivienne Westwood died today, peacefully and surrounded by her family,” the tweet read. “The world needs people like Vivienne to make a change for the better.”

The English designer and businesswoman rose to fame in the ’70s and went on to dress some of the biggest names in Hollywood. Vivienne designed the wedding dress Sarah Jessica Parker wore in the iconic wedding scenes during the “Sex and The City” movie in 2008.

“I will continue with Vivienne in my heart. We have been working until the end and she has given me plenty of things to get on with,” he husband, and creative partner, Andreas Kronthaler said according to BBC.

A cause of death has not been revealed.