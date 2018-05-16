'The Voice's" Pryor Baird & Kaleb Lee Once Got Drunk & Had An In-N-Out Picnic In Their Hotel Hallway

"The Voice's" Pryor Baird and Kaleb Lee know how to have a good time.

The two contestants dished in an exclusive interview with Access that they've got a bromance that could rival Blake Shelton and Adam Levine's and they had an absolute blast together while they were on the hit show.

In fact, one night they may have had a little too much fun!

"At 3 o'clock in the morning, he and I had far too many adult beverages and took ourselves to In-N-Out burger in a Escalade, which is like down the street. It cost about $100. We ordered at least 2 of everything on the menu. The uber driver was like… nothing comes out of the bag fellas twill we get you back," Pryor explained when Access asked about their most bromantic date.

"We got back to the hotel. We had 2 milkshakes, 4 sodas, 4 kinds of French fries 4 double doubles. Our hands were full, we were laughing so hard we couldn't walk straight, we couldn't get in the room so we just sat down in our hallway right outside of our room and had a picnic. We laughed so hard," Pryor continued.

According to Pryor, they had plenty of leftovers — because they didn't eat any of it! Instead they just laughed themselves silly about the whole thing.

That's not the only antics they got up into. Pryor said he and coach Blake Shelton may have enjoyed a couple adult beverages while they were working together on "The Voice" and that he's lucky to consider Blake both a coach and a friend. In fact, he's already got a concert booked with Blake at one of his venues in Tishomingo, Oklahoma.

Hey, its official — "The Voice" isn't just all work and no play!

