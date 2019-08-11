Wait, Did Megan Thee Stallion Just Reveal That She & Drake Have Music Coming Out Together?!

Talk about the potential collab of the century.

Megan Thee Stallion chatted with Access Hollywood at Beautycon LA 2019 and when asked if she’s going to be in the studio recording with her pal Drake she responded, “of course! That’s my boy!”

When asked again she kept things mysterious saying she likes surprises and doesn’t want to give too much away.

The rapper also talked about her hit “Hot Girl Summer” with Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign saying “Everybody’s pretty lit about it.

“I freaking love the song, it’s just easily a twerk anthem,” she added. “It’s the hot girl anthem, we got Nicki we got Ty. Hot girls won, we did it!”

She also revealed the collab with the “Chun-Li” rapper became a reality thanks to Instagram.

“Literally I was on (IG) Live and she was on live at the same time and all the hotties was like, ‘Megan you gotta go get on (Nicki’s) live,” she said. “And Nicki do not know how to work Instagram so I really had to coach her… And then boom, we did it we hit it, hit it, hit it and she really recorded the verse that night!”

Honestly, we can’t wait to hear more music from Megan!

— By Stephanie Swaim