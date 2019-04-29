Wait, What?! Country Star Chris Stapleton Made A Cameo As A White Walker On ‘Game Of Thrones’

Even if you’ve already rewatched Sunday night’s episode of “Game of Thrones” a dozen times already, you still likely missed this epic cameo.

Country superstar Chris Stapleton had a surprise guest spot during episode 3 of the HBO hit’s final season. The “Millionaire” singer made a blink-and-you-miss-it appearance as a White Walker during the Battle of Winterfell.

Chris’ wife Morgane proudly pointed her hubby out to fans on premiere night, recording an Instagram video of his HBO debut from the couch.

‘Game Of Thrones’: New Photos Tease Epic Battle Of Winterfell



As Jon Snow made a run for the Night King, the camera briefly scanned Chris’ face.

“There you are!” she squealed, pausing the video so her followers could get a better look.

“Episode 3….My wildling is a white walker #got,” Morgane then captioned her post.

On Monday, Chris shared a behind-the-scenes photo of him and his pals, bassist Jarrod Travis and tour manager Jason Hecht, getting ready for battle.

“Winterfell 4.28.2019,” he simply captioned the shot.

The crooner’s snap sent the country music community into a frenzy, with many in total disbelief that their pal had made a stealthy appearance on their favorite show.

“What is happening?!?!” Karen Fairchild commented.

“Oh my GOD,” Brandi Carlile wrote.

“The most epic cameo. 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼” Maren Morris chimed in.

Of course, Chris isn’t the first musician to surprisingly pop up in the Seven Kingdoms. Of Monsters and Men, Sigur Rós, and Ed Sheeran have all made cameos during the show’s eight seasons.

‘Game Of Thrones’ Final Season Premiere: All The Stars On The Red Carpet

