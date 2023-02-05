WHY Did Beyonce Miss Her First Grammy Award 2023 Speech?

Beyonce won’t let anything break her soul, but she did miss her first Grammy Award 2023 win on Sunday night – because she was stuck in traffic.

Host Trevor Noah opened the show by saying that Bey and her hubby Jay Z were on their way to the show, but running late.

But unfortunately her tardiness meant she actually missed giving the speech for her first big win of the evening, Best R&B song for “Cuff It.” Instead of Beyonce taking the stage to accept the award, Nile Rodgers and ‎Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, who worked with her on the song hit the stage on her behalf.

PHOTOS: Grammy Awards 2023: Doja Cat, Lizzo & More Red Carpet High Notes From Music’s Biggest Night

Grammy Awards 2023: Doja Cat, Lizzo & More Red Carpet High Notes From Music’s Biggest Night View Gallery

Trevor then grabbed the mic after the guys gave their speech and said, unfortunately, holding the award show in Los Angeles means one thing – “traffic” – and Bey and Jay were running behind to the show due to a bad traffic situation.

It was a bit of an unfortunate Grammy Award win to miss. After already winning two Grammys that weren’t televised, her third win of the night marked the iconic singer becoming the most awarded artist in Grammys history. She’s nominated for nine awards this evening and could continue breaking records.

PHOTOS: Grammy Awards 2023: The Cutest Couples On The Red Carpet!