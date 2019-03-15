Was This Moment One Of The First Times Channing Tatum & Jessie J. Came Together?

Can we credit the 2015 MTV Movie Awards for bringing Channing Tatum and Jessie J. together?

The pair first crossed paths publicly at the award show when Jessie, 30, presented Channing, 38, with the “Best Comedic Performance.”

The “22 Jump Street” star was married at the time to actress Jenna Dewan and the “Bang Bang” singer was dating singer, Luke James.

Channing performed the running man as he got on stage and was handed his award by Mark Wahlberg, Jessie’s co-presenter. He then shared a hug with the songstress.

Fast forward and in October 2018, the duo were spotted playing mini golf together. From there, things have totally taken off and Jessie and Channing seem happier than ever together. The couple hasn’t been shy about showing a little PDA on social media either.

Channing has been spotted at multiple of the “Price Tag” star’s concerts, which he captured on his Instagram.

Last month, @commentsbycelebs caught him slipping a flirty comment on Jessie’s sexy vacation pic.

“Hottest Instagram food model in the game right now,” he said.

Last November, Jessie showed her new bae some love during his “Magic Mike” opening in London.

“Congratulations @channingtatum What a show…Ladies and gentleman you won’t want to miss this,” she captioned her Instagram story with the tongue emoji.

To think, it all started with the passing of the golden popcorn!