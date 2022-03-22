Watch Anne Hathaway Belt ‘Since You Been Gone’ As She Beats Kelly Clarkson In Game

Anne Hathaway just beat Kelly Clarkson at her own game!

In a newly-released clip from “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” Anne and Kelly go head-to-head as they try and belt out the lyrics to songs after only hearing the instrumental intro.

After Kelly misses some early ones, she begs her musical director Jason Halbert to play something she knows so she has a shot. So, Kelly’s band Y’all and Jason start the intro to “Since U Been Gone” – and Anne is quick to catch the fan-favorite hit.

She leaps forward and belts out the lyrics in quite an impressive moment. The performance brought Kelly to her knees.

Talk about a mic drop!

