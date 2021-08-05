Watch Courteney Cox And Her Daughter Coco Cover Adele’s ‘Chasing Pavements’

Courteney Cox’s teenage daughter, Coco, sure has a great voice!

The 17-year-old sang a cover of Adele’s 2008 song “Chasing Pavements” and had her mom right by her side playing the piano.

The 57-year-old “Friends” star shared the video of their jam session on Wednesday and her daughter definitely stole the show.

“I love my Coconut’s voice,” she captioned the post.

Courteney seemed to be mesmerized by her daughter’s voice, occasionally looking back, and smiling at Coco as she belted the song. The pair was also joined by musician Joel Taylor who played the guitar in the touching clip.

The “Cougar Town” star shares her 17-year-old daughter with her ex-husband David Arquette.

This isn’t the first song the mother-daughter-duo have covered together. In May, Courteney shared a video of her and Coco singing Taylor Swift’s hit song “Cardigan” to celebrate Mother’s Day.

“Happy Mother’s Day to all those out there who are mothers, have been mothers, will be mothers, or love like mothers. ♥️♥️♥️”

Courteney also rocks out with famous musicians!

In June, the “Scream” star posted an epic video of her covering Elton John’s “Tiny Dancer” with Brandi Carlile, Ed Sheeran and Elton himself.

The video was dedicated to her “Friends” co-star Lisa Kudrow.

“One of the greatest moments of my life. This one’s for you @lisakudrow. #phoebe #tonydanza #tinydancer” she captioned the clip.

