Watch Keanu Reeves & Alex Winter Return For ‘Bill & Ted Face The Music’

Woah, dude! Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter are reprising their titular roles as William S. Preston Esquire and Theodore Logan over three decades after the first installment in the “Bill & Ted” franchise premiered.

The trailer for the third movie titled “Bill & Ted Face The Music” dropped on Tuesday in honor of #BillandTedDay.

This time, the musical slackers will be tasked to save the world by using what they know best: music and blind optimism.

Bill and Ted, now middle-aged with daughters and lagging careers, are visited by a futuristic board of representatives who tell the friends they have 78 minutes to create a song that will “unite the world and save reality as we know it.”

Like any time-traveling musician would, Bill and Ted decide to travel forward in time in order to steal the some from their future selves.

For those who may not be up-to-date on their “Bill & Ted” trivia, the third film picks up right where the second left off in 1991, with the friends and their band seemingly uniting the world with song. The series’ first installment introduced Bill and Ted as high school students who travel through time to meet historical figures for their history project.

Like the film’s predecessors, “Bill & Ted Face The Music” will show the film’s characters interacting with, “A new batch of historical figures, and a few music legends — to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe.”

The film will also star Kid Cudi, Kristen Schaal, Anthony Carrigan, Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mays, Jillian Bell, Holland Taylor, Beck Bennett, William Sadler, Hal Landon Jr. and Amy Stoch.

You can catch “Bill & Ted Face The Music” in theaters on August 21, 2020.