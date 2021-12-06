Jennifer Lawrence Glows In Gorgeous Gold Gown For First Red Carpet While Pregnant

Jennifer Lawrence isn’t just glowing; she was shining bright in a gorgeous gold gown for her first red carpet while pregnant.

The actress, who is expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney appeared for the premiere of her upcoming film “Don’t Look Up” on Sunday in New York wearing a Dior light gold embroidered silk dress with pleated cape sleeves paired with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

The 31-year-old actress posed for photos with her costar Leonardo DiCaprio and was also joined by Meryl Streep, Kid Cudi and Jonah Hill.

Jennifer spoke to Access Hollywood’s Scott Evans about working with fellow Oscar winners Leonardo DiCaprio and Meryl Streep in director Adam McKay’s acclaimed new film, and what she and Leo bonded over on set.

“We were both child actors so there’s just like so many weird tricks of the trade and like random inside jokes that was fun,” Jennifer said.

She also jokes that she and castmate Ariana Grande teamed up for a holiday album, “Ariana and I are coming out with a Christmas album,” she said. Adding that it would be called, “Cheese Christmas.”

“Don’t Look Up” hits theaters on Dec. 10 and Netflix on Dec. 24.



