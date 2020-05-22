Watch Kelly Clarkson Sing Hamilton’s ‘It’s Quiet Uptown’

Kelly Clarkson’s rendition of Hamilton’s “It’s Quiet Uptown” will blow you away! The stunning songbird shared her rendition of the Broadways show’s stunning ballad for Red Nose Day on NBC, which she performed last year on her Meaning of Life Tour.

Kelly introduced the performance, which as fans of the Lin-Manual Miranda musical know is sadly about the death of a child. Then Kelly cut to her performance, which she had performed last year on tour, and the new video was interlaced with images of children in in honor of the Red Nose special.

It gives you chills! The song is a favorite for the 7-time Emmy nominated daytime talk show host. She recorded it in 2016 for The Hamilton Mixtape and called the song one of the hardest for her to sing, given its tragic lyrics.

Kelly wasn’t the only big name to participate in NBC’s sixth Red Nose Day special. The special, which was co-hosted by “This Is Us” stars Mandy Moore and Justin Hartley brought out tons of big names. Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, John Legend, Julia Roberts, and more stars participated in the telecast.

“With millions of families under increased economic stress due to illness, lost jobs and business closures, and schools being shut down, the mission of the Red Nose Day campaign is more urgent than ever to ensure that vulnerable children have access to food, housing, health care, education and more,” NBC said in a press release.

