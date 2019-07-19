Watch People React To Seeing ‘Cats’ Trailer For The First Time

If you haven’t seen the ‘Cats’ trailer yet, then surely you’ve heard about it.

Access hit the streets of New York City to see how unsuspecting people walking on the street would react to seeing how some of the biggest celebrities in Hollywood look transformed into actual cats for the highly anticipated musical.

The live action adaptation of the Andrew Lloyd-Webber musical stars Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, Idris Elba, James Corden, Jason Derulo, Rebel Wilson, Judi Dench, and more. The trailer is drawing some criticism from fans for it’s unique take on the 1981 classic Broadway show, and the people that we spoke to were a little caught off-guard.

“When I first heard about it, I thought it was animated, not like humans playing cats,” said Alicia.

That’s right. Think human faces with feline bodies.

Monique was thrilled to learn of the all-star ensemble, but admitted, “They were in makeup and look like cats, so you don’t catch it at first.”

Cats were frolicking, twirling, dancing and singing throughout the whole trailer. Viewers even got a taste of the soundtrack with Hudson’s powerful vocal performance of “Memory.”

“I feel like there’s always this danger of repeating what’s on Broadway,” said Martha.

But while some are skeptical of a film adaptation of the iconic 80’s musical, others were hopeful.

“It might even be better than the play,” gushed Monique, who saw ‘Cats’ as a teenager on Broadway.

DJ adding, “There’s a different spin to it at least.”

Luckily, director Tom Hooper has already had a go at this in his three-time Oscar winning big-screen adaptation of Les Misérables.

“I was a big fan of Les Mis the movie, so I think this one’s going to be awesome too,” said Martha.

Alas, you’ll have to wait until December 20. It’s safe to say that it’s definitely going to be a movie that people won’t stop talking about.

— by Marielle Williams