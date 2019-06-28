The Personal Reason Why Prince Harry Will Attend ‘The Lion King’ Premiere!

Prince Harry is taking a trip to the Pride lands this weekend – well kind of!
The Duke of Sussex is expected at the European premiere of Disney’s ‘The Lion King’ this Sunday in Leicester Square.
Harry plans to meet with the cast and crew, watch the film, and chat with representatives from organizations in support of conservation and environmental protection.
The premiere is being held in support of the conservation and communities work of His Royal Highness through the Royal Foundation, according to the press release.
“In celebration of the film’s release, The Walt Disney Company announced Protect the Pride, a global conservation campaign working with many conservation partners to raise awareness and support efforts to protect and recover the dwindling lion population across Africa,” the press release states.
The Royal Foundation plans to support the Protect the Pride campaign to find solutions that “benefit people, communities and wildlife across Africa.”
Come fall, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and baby Archie will be embarking on their own adventure to South Africa to meet with local communities and raise awareness of the “high impact work” they are doing.
TRH The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are excited to announce that they have been asked to carry out a tour to Southern Africa this autumn. The Foreign and Commonwealth Office have requested a visit to South Africa 🇿🇦 as well as The Duke carrying out visits to Malawi 🇲🇼 and Angola 🇦🇴. His Royal Highness will also do a short working visit to Botswana 🇧🇼 en route to the other countries. The Duke and Duchess are really looking forward to meeting so many of you on the ground and continuing to raise awareness of the high impact work local communities are doing across the Commonwealth and beyond. This will be their first official tour as a family!
“His Royal Highness has a long-standing love of Africa and a connection with Botswana and Angola for over 20 years,” Sussex Royal shared in an Instagram post.
The royals are expected in South Africa, Malawi, and Angola, plus a quick stop in Botswana for Prince Harry.
The upcoming trip will be their first official tour as a family.
