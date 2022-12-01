Watch Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Share Intimate Never-Before-Seen Photos In Netflix Docuseries Trailer

Royal fans are finally get a sneak peek at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s highly anticipated Netflix docuseries.

On Thursday, the trailer for the upcoming series was revealed showing personal moments and never-before-seen photos of the couple. The intimate images showed the Sussexes during various moment of their lives from their romance to stepping down as senior members of the royal family and paving a new life for themselves in California.

The trailer includes snapshots of the couple which include Meghan cradling her baby bump, the couple looking so in love together and Harry playing the guitar.

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Never-Before-Seen Photos From ‘Harry & Meghan’ Netflix Docuseries View Gallery

“No one sees what is happening behind closed doors,” Harry can be heard saying to explain why they chose to create the docuseries.

Meghan says in the trailer, “When the stakes are this high, doesn’t it make more sense to hear our story from us?” She is also seen in a snapshot of the trailer breaking down in tears.

In the teaser video, Harry also opened up about protecting his family which includes the couple’s two children Archie and Lilibet.

“I had to do everything I could to protect my family,” Harry says.

The upcoming docuseries is expected to air in December on Netflix but an exact release date hasn’t been announced yet.