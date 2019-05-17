Watch Ruby Rose Transform Into A Superhero In Fierce First ‘Batwoman’ Trailer

Gotham City just got a new hero: Ruby Rose.

The first look trailer for the CW’s upcoming series, “Batwoman,” just dropped, and Arrowverse fans are already going wild over the “John Wick: Chapter 2” star’s kickass new role.

In the trailer, we see Ruby as Kate Kane, a woman who’s spurred into action when her love interest, Sophie (Meagan Tandy), is kidnapped.

As noted by The Hollywood Reporter, “Batwoman” is the first live-action scripted series with a lesbian superhero. The significance of their romance wasn’t lost on CW fans, who took to Twitter to celebrate the big moment.

“I didn’t think I would live to see a TV show with a lesbian superhero lead,” one wrote. “Kate was there for me and many other closeted 12 year olds, proving that queerness doesn’t make you any less of a hero. A complex character that’s finally getting the recognition she deserves.”

I didn't think I would live to see a TV show with a lesbian superhero lead. Kate was there for me and many other closeted 12 year olds, proving that queerness doesn't make you any less of a hero. A complex character that's finally getting the recognition she deserves❤#Batwoman — Karolina 🦇 (@batcarolines) May 16, 2019

To help save Sophie, Kate dons her cousin Bruce Wayne’s famous suit, which she had refitted for her, despite protest from a Wayne Enterprises assistant.

“The suit is literal perfection,” he argues.

“It will be… when it fits a woman,” she claps back.

Check out the full trailer for “Batwoman” below.