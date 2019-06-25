Watch The ‘Stranger Things’ Kids Scare Unsuspecting Fans As Wax Figures Come To Life

Ahead of the much-anticipated drop of “Stranger Things” Season 3, the kids of Hawkins, Ind., are giving fans one more scare.

In a sneak preview of Wednesday’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink and Finn Wolfhard orchestrate a prank of epic proportions with a little help from Jimmy.

The cast met up at Madame Tussauds New York to surprise some fans expecting to check out a new “Stranger Things” wax exhibit. While they all dressed in character, Jimmy wore a head-to-toe Barb costume, complete with a red wig, big glasses and a frilly shirt.

WATCH: ‘Stranger Things 3’: Everything We Learned (And New Questions Raised) From The New Trailer



“Everyone get in the zone! Get in the zen, wax zone!” Gaten shouted as he and his co-stars got into wax figure position in front of a “Stranger Things” backdrop.

While everyone was pretty convincing – we didn’t see Caleb move a muscle! – Jimmy turned backwards so no one could tell he didn’t look like Barb.

When two museum-goers entered the room for a photo, they didn’t seem to suspect a thing. But as the photographer told them to smile, Millie ran up and shouted in their ears, giving them the ultimate scare.

Find out how other fans freaked out over the cast when the full segment airs on Wednesday’s “The Tonight Show” on NBC.