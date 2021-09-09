Wendy Williams Cancels Talk Show Promotional Appearances Due To ‘Ongoing Health Issues’

Wendy Williams won’t be attending her upcoming promotional activities due to health issues.

The talk show host revealed the update on her Instagram on Thursday.

“Wendy is dealing with some ongoing health issues and is undergoing further evaluation,” the post begins.

The post goes onto reveal that despite cancelling her promo activities, the 57-year-old still plans to return on the 20thfor the new season of her eponymous talk show.

“She will not be able to complete her promotional activities next week, but can’t wait to be back in her purple chair on Monday, September 20th for the 13th season premiere.”

Fans flooded the comments with well wishes for the television personality.

Williams has been open about her health issues in the past, revealing in 2018 that she was diagnosed with Graves’ disease.

She took time off from her show in May of last year due to health concerns. A rep for her show spoke out to Variety the time saying, “Recently, Wendy has been dealing with symptoms from her Graves’ Disease which is causing fatigue. In consultation with her doctor and as a precautionary measure, she will be taking some time off as she continues to receive treatment.”

— Stephanie Swaim

