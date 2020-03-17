Ellen DeGeneres, Halle Berry, Sterling K. Brown And More Send Well-Wishes For Idris Elba After Coronavirus Diagnosis

After “Avengers” actor Idris Elba revealed he had tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday, fellow celebrities flocked to social media to send the 47-year-old messages of support.

This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ — Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020

“This morning I tested positive for Covid 19,” Idris captioned his original video on Twitter. “I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing. No panic.”

Actress Jessica Chastain, who starred alongside Idris in the 2018 movie “Molly’s Game,” sent her former costar well-wishes on Twitter.

So much love for you and your family dear one. Glad that you caught it early. Be safe ❤️ — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) March 16, 2020

Actor Ben Stiller retweeted Idris’ message, saying that he supported the actor and that more people should take a page from his book.

This is worth watching. Much respect for @idriselba getting the message out. Wishing him all the best. #StopTheSpread https://t.co/ICbnA0CVOo — Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) March 16, 2020

Sterling K. Brown thanked Idris for his honesty and wished him well.

Take care of yourself, bruh. Thanks for sharing. ✊🏿🕉 — Sterling K Brown (@SterlingKBrown) March 16, 2020

TV host Ellen DeGeneres responded to Idris’ tweet, saying she was sending him “so much love.”

Sending you so much love, Idris.❤ — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) March 16, 2020

Halle Berry also showed her support for her fellow actor, reminding him that he has lots of people behind him.

Ugh. Stay safe and strong, we're with you!! ♥️ — Halle Berry (@halleberry) March 16, 2020

Mixed martial arts champion Brandon Davis told Idris he would pull through, calling him “Black Superman.”

You’ll be alright brother. You’re Black Superman. Be safe. — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) March 16, 2020

Wendy Williams, who had announced her TV show would be going on an indefinite hiatus due to the virus, expressed her support for Idris as well.

OH NO! Get well soon! https://t.co/KbGBv7AuOe — Wendy Williams (@WendyWilliams) March 16, 2020

Idris is among a growing list of stars who have shared they tested positive for coronavirus.

On Monday, Kristofer Hivju, who played Free Folk warrior Tormund Giantsbane for five seasons on “Game of Thrones,” revealed that he had tested positive for the disease. Also on Monday “Frozen 2” voice actress Rachel Matthews took to Instagram to share she had been in quarantine for a week after contracting the virus and testing positive.

Last week, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson posted a message from Australia revealing that they had contracted the virus. The couple was spending time Down Under as Tom worked on the new Baz Luhrmann film for “Elvis.” “Quantum Solace” actress Olga Kurylenko also tested positive for COVID-19.