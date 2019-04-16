Wendy Williams’ Estranged Husband Kevin Hunter Apologizes Amid Divorce: ‘I Am Not Proud’

Is it too late now to say sorry!?

Just days after Wendy Williams filed for divorce, her husband Kevin Hunter is apologizing.

In a statement to Access, Kevin confesses that he is “not proud of (his) recent actions.”

“28 years ago I met an amazing woman: Wendy Williams. At the time, I didn’t realize that she would not only become my wife, but would also change the face of entertainment and the world,” he stated.

Adding, “I have dedicated most of our lives to the business empire that is Wendy Williams Hunter, a person that I truly love and respect unconditionally. I am not proud of my recent actions and take full accountability and apologize to my wife, my family and her amazing fans.”

“I am going through a time of self-reflection and am trying to right some wrongs. No matter what the outcome is or what the future holds, we are still The Hunter Family and I will continue to work with and fully support my wife in this business and through any and all obstacles she may face living her new life of sobriety, while I also work on mine. I ask that you please give me and my family privacy as we heal. Thank you.”

The longtime couple split after nearly 22 years of marriage amid rumors that Kevin was cheating on Wendy with a woman named Sharina Hudson, who allegedly gave birth to his child last month.

The 54-year-old host reportedly served divorce papers to the Executive Producer backstage at her namesake show on Wednesday, April 10.

And it looks like Kevin’s apology might be a little too late! The TV veteran announced Monday that she would be leaving the sober house she’s been living in to start a new life as a single woman.

“In just a few days, you know it’ll be Wendy on her own,” Wendy confessed on her popular show.

WATCH: Did Wendy Williams File For Divorce From Her Husband Kevin Hunter?