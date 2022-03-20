‘West Side Story’ Star Rachel Zegler Says She Wasn’t Invited To The Oscars

It seems the Oscars will be missing a major breakout star this year.

“West Side Story” lead Rachel Zegler revealed on Sunday that she won’t be attending Hollywood’s biggest night because she never received an invite.

The actress and singer, who wowed audiences with her turn as Maria in director Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of the classic musical, shared the news when responding to an Instagram follower who asked about her Oscars wardrobe.

“I’m not invited so sweatpants and my boyfriend’s flannel,” she replied.

Fans flocked the comment section with disbelief that Rachel isn’t on the guest list, and she provided further context on her efforts to make it to the A-list festivities.

“Idk y’all I have tried it all but it doesn’t seem to be happening :’) I will root for ‘West Side Story’ from my couch and be proud of the work we so tirelessly did 3 years ago,” she wrote. “I hope some last-minute miracle occurs and I can celebrate our film in person but hey, that’s how it goes sometimes, I guess. Thanks for all the shock and outrage — I’m disappointed, too. But that’s OK. So proud of our movie.”

As of Sunday, the Academy, ABC and Disney have yet to publicly respond to Rachel’s claim, but the 20-year-old appears to be taking the perceived slight in stride.

In a follow-up message on Twitter, she encouraged upset followers to have perspective on the situation and trust that there’s more going on than they, and she, are aware of.

“My goodness, folks!! appreciate all the support, I really really do. We live in such unprecedented times, and a lot of work behind the scenes goes into making movie magic happen,” she wrote. “That goes for film productions (like the one I am so lucky to be currently shooting in london) and awards shows alike. Let’s all just respect the process and I’ll get off my phone.”

Rachel is in production on an upcoming live-action “Snow White” remake, directed by Marc Webb.

“West Side Story” is up for seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Supporting Actress for Ariana DeBose, who has already won BAFTA, Critics Choice, Screen Actors Guild and Golden Globe honors so far.

Though not nominated for an Oscar individually, Rachel has appeared at many top award shows this season and she took home the Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Golden Globe for her work in “West Side Story.”

The Oscars air live Sunday, March 27 at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT on ABC.

— Erin Biglow