What Name Will Princess Charlotte’s Friends And Teachers Use At Her New School

Princess Charlotte will be joining her big brother Prince George at school this year. But what name will her new friends and teachers call her?

It’s expected that the 4-year-old won’t be using her full official title of Royal Highness Princess Charlotte of Cambridge. Historically, members of the Royal Family along with her older brother use their parents’ titles for their last name, according to The Mirror.

Prince George is known as George Cambridge and the report adds that his little sister will be known as Charlotte Cambridge. While growing up, their dad William and uncle Prince Harry also followed in the same format, they used the last name, Wales, when they were in school.

The 4-year-old will be attending Thomas’s Battersea, a private school in London.

Just like all the other kids, her parents, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be there to drop her off for the first day. We can’t wait to see pics of her in uniform, which will definitely be super cute!