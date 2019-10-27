Emilia Clarke Has ‘Hairy’ Reunion With ‘Game Of Thrones’ Co-Stars Kit Harington And Jason Momoa

Khaleesi is back with her two loves!

Emilia Clarke reunited with “Game of Thrones” co-stars Kit Harington and Jason Momoa as she continued her 33rd birthday celebrations. The trio was all smiles as they shared a sweet embrace in a snap from the actress’ Instagram.

“Reunions never looked this hairy,” Emilia captioned the photo. “#anyexcuseforamomoasandwich @prideofgypsies #birthdaybonazaparttwo.”

“Happy birthday love. So stoked I got to see you,” Jason replied in the comments.

Emilia’s “Game of Thrones” character Daenerys Targaryen romanced both Kit and Jason’s respective characters, Jon Snow and Khal Drogo, during the show’s run on HBO. Luckily for fans, their on-screen relationships have blossomed into real-life friendships!

Emilia and Jason also caught up during a recent appearance on “The Graham Norton Show” in London to promote their upcoming projects. Emilia stars opposite Henry Golding in the holiday film “Last Christmas,” while Jason takes on the lead role in the Apple TV+ series “See.”

The pals got a kick out of meeting singer Camila Cabello, who totally freaked out and confessed that she was the biggest “Game of Thrones” fan ever!

— Gabi Duncan