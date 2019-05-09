When Will Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor Become A Prince?

Why Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Don’t Want To Pressure Baby Archie With A Royal Title



If you thought Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s first-born son could never be a Prince, think again!

The new royal baby, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, will become a Prince with his parents’ blessing once his grandfather Prince Charles is King.

According to the Evening Standard, “The Duke and Duchess have agreed that their son will be given the title ‘His Royal Highness,’ which is his right as the grandson of a reigning monarch.”

In order for baby Archie to become a Prince/Princess at birth like his cousins George, Charlotte, and Louis, the Queen would be required to issue “letters patent.”

However, Prince Harry and Meghan have decided not to give Archie his courtesy titles at this time.

“While there are courtesy titles that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex could apply to their son, they have chosen not to give him a “courtesy title” at this time. So he will be known as Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle introduced the world to their first child on Wednesday during an official photo call at Buckingham Palace.

“It’s magic. It’s pretty amazing,” Meghan said when asked about being a new parent. “I have the two best guys in the world, so I’m really happy.”

After all the excitement following Archie’s birth on Monday, Prince Harry is back to work Thursday on a visit to Hague to promote the Invictus Games.