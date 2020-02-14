Where Has ‘Stranger Things’’ Hopper Been? Season 4 Teaser Gives Big Hints!

“Stranger Things” fans got a special surprise on Friday morning with the drop of the Season 4 teaser trailer, and it shows that Hopper is alive and in Russia!

In the 60-second spot, men can be working hard in the snow in Russia, building what appears to be a rail line. At the end of the clip, Hopper (David Harbour) is seen working alongside them, swinging an ax and wiping his brow from sweat. As he takes off his beanie, he reveals he now has a buzz cut. Hopper appears to be in some sort of Russian prison camp, as guards are seen all around him.

While Hopper’s situation doesn’t look good, it’s a happy surprise for fans to know he’s alive. The Hawkins, Indiana, police chief sacrificed himself to save everyone else in the Season 3 finale. And the final scene of that season took the show to Russia, where one of the prison guards referred to one of their inmates as “the American.”

The trailer clip was also titled, “From Russia with love,” which is in reference to the 1963 James Bond flick of the same name.

In a press release shared alongside the teaser trailer, the Duffer Brothers, who created the Netflix series, shared a little more about Hopper’s whereabouts.

“We’re excited to officially confirm that production on Stranger Things 4 is now underway — and even more excited to announce the return of Hopper!” the statement reads. “Although it’s not all good news for our ‘American’; he is imprisoned far from home in the snowy wasteland of Kamchatka, where he will face dangers both human… and other.” “Meanwhile, back in the states, a new horror is beginning to surface, something long buried, something that connects everything,” the statement continues. “Season four is shaping up to be the biggest and most frightening season yet, and we cannot wait for everyone to see more. In the meantime — pray for the American.”

But what could this mean for Hopper? Only time will tell.