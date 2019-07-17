Where Is Hayden Panettiere’s Daughter Living?

Hayden Panettiere’s daughter is reportedly living in Ukraine amid the actress’ domestic violence case with her boyfriend Brian Hickerson.

The “Nashville” actress has been apart from 4-year-old Kaya since last August, according to People.

Kaya has been residing with her father Wladimir Klitschko, who split with Hayden last summer.

The “Bring It On: All or Nothing” actress’ last visit with her daughter Kaya was in February when she tweeted a photo of the toddler strapped into her car seat.

“Sweet moments with sleeping babes,” she wrote.

Sweet moments with sleeping babes ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ui4cx02IOP — Hayden Panettiere (@haydenpanettier) February 7, 2019

“Her life is in flux with her daughter living away, and she has other issues weighing on her mind,” a source told People.

The source also revealed that Hayden’s loved ones are “begging her to straighten up and move ahead” from her abusive boyfriend.

“It’s totally out of control and she has to get over this guy,” the source said. “Her friends and family have been worried about her for quite a while, and things seem to have gotten worse.”

Brian, 30, was arrested on a domestic violence charge on May 2 and was released on bail. He was later charged with one count of felony domestic violence on May 23 and pleaded not guilty.

If convicted, Brian could face up to 4 years in prison.

“For whatever reason, she continues the relationship,” the source said. “But it has done nothing but take her down lower. It’s a sad situation.”