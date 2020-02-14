Where Is Kobe Bryant And Gianna Bryant’s Final Resting Place?

Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were laid to rest last week on Friday in a private ceremony for just family, and now their final resting place has been revealed. The father and daughter share a private estate family burial plot at Pacific View Memorial Park in Corona Del Mar, California.

Their death certificates, which were released on Tuesday, revealed the pair would be buried at the ultra-private memorial park. The cemetery, which is located about two miles from the Pacific Ocean, is also located just a short drive from Our Lady Queen of Angels, in Newport Beach, the family’s church. Kobe joined his daughters at the church prior to his passing on January 26, and regularly attended services, sources told Access Hollywood.

The father and daughter’s burial plot currently doesn’t have any official markings, except rainbow balloons and purple and gold flowers, in honor of Kobe’s longtime career with the Lakers.

A public memorial is set to be held at the Staples Center, where Kobe spent more than 20 years as a Los Angeles Laker, on February 24 at 10 a.m. PT. Details regarding the ceremony were expected to be made available on Friday.

Kobe and Gianna were killed in a helicopter crash alongside seven others on January 26 on their way to a basketball tournament at Kobe’s Mamba Sports Academy. Gianna’s teammates Alyssa Altobelli and Payton Chester; Alyssa’s parents, John and Keri; Payton’s mother, Sarah; assistant girls basketball coach Christina Mauser; and helicopter pilot Ara Zobayan, were all killed.

Vanessa Bryant has since re-named the sports academy, Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation, to also honor her daughter.

