Where You Can Watch All The 2020 Oscar-Nominated Films

The 92nd Academy Awards are coming up on February 9th, which means there isn’t much time left to catch up on the films you haven’t seen yet! Take a peek at the full list of nominations here, and scroll on to find out where you can watch some of the year’s biggest flicks.

“Joker”

With a whopping 11 nominations, “Joker” leads the pack going into the Academy Awards. Todd Phillips’ thriller tells the dark origin story of one of DC Comics’ most notorious villains, the titular Joker. You can rent or buy the film on Amazon, Vudu, Google Play, iTunes, FandangoNow or YouTube, with prices starting at $5.99.

Nominated for: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Actor, Best Cinematography, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Costume Design, Best Film Editing, Best Original Score, Best Sound Editing, Best Sound Mixing

“Marriage Story”

Noah Baumbach’s emotional film stars Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver as a married couple going through a difficult divorce. It can be streamed on Netflix if you have a subscription.

Nominated for: Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actress, Best Original Score, Best Original Screenplay

“Bombshell”

This biographical drama about sexual harassment at Fox News is still playing in some theaters. While it’s not available for streaming just yet, it can be purchased on Amazon, FandangoNow and iTunes in the near future for $14.99.

Nominated for: Best Actress, Best Supporting Actress, Best Makeup and Hairstyling

“Parasite”

Bong Joon Ho’s black comedy thriller is available for purchase on Amazon for $14.99. Although it was released back in October, it’s still showing at select theaters.

Nominated for: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, Best International Feature Film, Best Production Design, Best Film Editing

“The Irishman”

Martin Scorcese’s star-studded drama tells the story of a truck driver who gets involved in a dangerous world of mobs and crime. You can stream this one on Netflix with a subscription.

Nominated for: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Supporting Actor (x2), Best Costume Design, Best Production Design, Best Film Editing, Best Cinematography, Best Visual Effects, Best Adapted Screenplay

“Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood”

Quentin Tarantino’s ensemble film about 1969 Los Angeles is available for rent or purchase on Vudu, YouTube, Amazon, FandangoNow, iTunes and Google Play for $4.99 and up.

Nominated for: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Costume Design, Best Sound Mixing, Best Sound Editing, Best Production Design, Best Film Editing, Best Cinematography, Best Original Screenplay

“Harriet”

This biographical drama about abolitionist Harriet Tubman is available for purchase on iTunes, FandangoNow and Amazon for $19.99.

Nominated for: Best Actress, Best Original Song

“Judy”

This Renée Zellweger-led drama tells the story of legendary performer Judy Garland. Can be rented or purchased on Google Play, Amazon, YouTube, Vudu, FandangoNowand iTunes from $5.99.

Nominated for: Best Actress, Best Makeup and Hairstyling

“The Two Popes”

Anthony Hopkins and Jonathan Pryce star as Pope Benedict XVI and Pope Francis in this biological drama. You can stream it now on Netflix if you have a subscription.

Nominated for: Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Adapted Screenplay

“Little Women”

Greta Gerwig’s retelling of this classic story by Louisa May Alcott is currently only playing in theaters.

Nominated for: Best Picture, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actress, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Original Score, Best Costume Design

“Jojo Rabbit”

Taika Waititi’s comedy-drama about a young boy in Nazi Germany is available for purchase on Amazon, iTunes, Vudu, FandangoNow, Google Play and YouTube beginning February 4th for $19.99. It’s also still playing in theaters.

Nominated for: Best Picture, Best Supporting Actress, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, Best Film Editing

“1917”

This film about two young British soldiers during World War I is currently in theaters.

Nominated for: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, Best Original Score, Best Cinematography, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Production Design, Best Sound Editing, Best Sound Mixing, Best Visual Effects

“Knives Out”

Rian Johnson’s star-studded whodunnit is now playing in theaters but you can also preorder the film on Amazon, FandangoNow, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube and Google Playfrom $14.99.

Nominated for: Best Original Screenplay

“Ford v Ferrari”

Matt Damon and Christian Bale star in this high-velocity drama that’s currently in theaters. It will be available for purchase on Amazon, iTunes, YouTube, Google Play, FandangoNow and Vudu beginning January 28 for $19.99.

Nominated for: Best Picture, Best Film Editing, Best Sound Editing, Best Sound Mixing

“Pain and Glory” / “Dolor y Gloria”

Antonio Banderas stars in this drama about a declining film director. It’s available for purchase on Amazon, FandangoNow, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube and Google Play for $14.99.

Nominated for: Best Actor, Best International Feature Film

“A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood”

Tom Hanks stars as the beloved Mr. Rogers in this film that’s still playing in some theaters. It will be available for purchase on Amazon, iTunes, Vudu, Google Play, FandangoNow, and YouTube on February 4th for $14.99.

Nominated for: Best Supporting Actor

“Richard Jewell”

Clint Eastwood’s biographical drama tells the story of Richard Jewell, a security guard who goes from hero to suspect after discovering a bomb in Centennial Park. The film is currently in select theaters, and can be preordered on Amazon, iTunes, YouTube, Vudu, and FandangoNow for $19.99.

Nominated for: Best Supporting Actress

— by Katcy Stephan