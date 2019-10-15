Whitney Houston, Notorious B.I.G And More Are Nominated For 2020 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame- See The Full List!

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announced its newest class of nominees on Tuesday, and it sure is a diverse group! The selections range from the late vocal powerhouse Whitney Houston to rap legend Notorious B.I.G. to the currently-touring Dave Matthews Band.

In order to be eligible for this year’s ballot, artists’ first single or album had to have been released in 1994 or before.

Some fans were surprised at how many groups ended up on the list for the first time—this is the first nomination Notorious B.I.G., Pat Benatar, Dave Matthews Band and several other notable names.

Others such as Kraftwerk have been nominated up to 6 times.

Fans will have a say in this year’s finalists and can cast votes at rockhall.com, going to Google and searching “Vote Rock Hall 2020” or by voting at the museum in Cleveland. The top five artists chosen by the public will be counted alongside a group of ballots submitted by artists, historians, journalists and other members of the industry.

The 2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place on May 2, 2020.

Fans only have until Jan. 10 to submit their ballots, so take a peek at the full list of nominees below to see who’s nominated!

The full list of nominees are: Pat Benatar, Dave Matthews Band, Depeche Mode, The Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, Judas Priest, Kraftwerk, MC5, Motörhead, Nine Inch Nails, The Notorious B.I.G., Rufus featuring Chaka Khan, Todd Rundgren, Soundgarden, T.Rex Thin Lizzy.