Whitney Port Was Surprised By Her ‘The Hills’ Co-Stars For This Reason (EXCLUSIVE)

Whitney Port is getting real about returning to reality TV.

“The Hills: New Beginnings” star was at the premiere of the Amazon Original kids special, “L.O.L Surprise! Winter Disco Movie,” on Nov. 3, 2019 where she talked exclusively to Access Hollywood about this season of the reality show and more.

She shared what it was like watching the MTV show back this season.

“It was really surreal!” she said. “(I) haven’t been on TV in like a long time, so it was definitely… surreal to be back in that again, I never thought that that would be happening again. (It was) definitely more fun to watch than to actually film it.”

But what was the most unexpected thing about returning to the franchise?

“I think the most unexpected thing was probably I feel like, how little people had changed,” she shared. “You know, I think you think everybody would like mature, but that didn’t necessarily happen.”

The mother of one also shared her favorite thing about motherhood.

“My favorite thing about motherhood is just like, seeing the world through new eyes,” she said. “You know I think that you become an adult and you kinda get jaded about things and I think having a young kid you start to appreciate small things that you kinda forgot about. You know, and you kinda like relearn. So it’s just fun to have like a newfound excitement towards life.”

The 34-year-old also revealed some of her top parenting tips.

“I would say, try to remind yourself that everything’s a phase, so if you’re in a rut where they’re waking up early or doing something annoying just know that eventually that phase is going to be over,” she stated.

“The other thing is even though it sounds so difficult, but when the baby’s resting really try to rest,” she continued. “Also just to, really not second guess yourself, like to really listen to your gut when something doesn’t feel right, like even if another parent is doing something differently and you might think that that’s the right way to do it, if you feel in your gut it’s not right for you and your family then just really listen to that.”

“L.O.L Surprise! Winter Disco Movie” is available now on Amazon Prime Video.

— Stephanie Swaim