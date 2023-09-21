Whitney Rose Reveals Why ‘RHOSLC’ Won’t Have A Panel At 2023 BravoCon (Exclusive)

Whitney Rose is spilling the BravoCon tea!

During a recent episode of Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap,” the reality star revealed that the cast of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” will not participate in a show panel this year.

“This year at BravoCon, we’re not having a panel because we’re filming the (Season 4) reunion right after,” she explained. “However, I think this is a good thing for everyone because I don’t want to feel like we’re walking into a reunion at BravoCon. I want to enjoy BravoCon spending time with fans because that’s what it’s all about.”

Things got a bit heated between the ladies during their show’s panel last year, especially between Whitney and Heather Gay.

At the time, the cousins were feuding, but Whitney told Access Hollywood that the two are in a much better place this time around.

“BravoCon (2022) was hell for Heather and I. It was so bad. It was so uncomfortable. But Heather and I are back to like sending each other funny memes and chit chatting … We make our way back,” she shared.

BravoCon 2023 is set to take place in Las Vegas at the Caesars Forum convention center from Nov. 3 through Nov. 5. The three-day event will be filled with epic events, panels, meet and greets with bravolebrities, VIP experiences and so much more.