Who Are Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman And Beth Chapman’s Children?

Duane “Dog” Chapman’s wife Beth Chapman passed away at the age of 51 after a long battle with cancer. The couple happily raised an extensive blended family with a total of 11 kids.

Bonnie Joanne Chapman (born in 1999) and Garry Chapman (born in 2000) are the only two biological children of Dog and Beth. Beth had two other children from a previous relationship, Dominic Davis (born in 1985) and Cecily Barmore-Chapman (born in 1993) and Dog later adopted Cecily.

Dog helped Beth reconnect with her estranged son, Dominic, who was born to her when she was 17-years-old.

Beth shared a sweet update for her daughter, Bonnie, on her 26th birthday last week. “My sunshine ! Turns 26 today 😱🎂🎁🎈,” Beth wrote. “A true beauty with street smarts she’s reliable dependable trustworthy and true a bit devious but that comes from her up bringing [sic].”

Dog had nine total children from four previous marriages, one child born out of wedlock. Dog’s children are Christopher Michael Hecht, Duane Lee Chapman II (born 1973), Leland Chapman (born 1976), Wesley Chapman (born 1980), J.R. “James” Chapman, Tucker Dee Chapman (born 1983), Lyssa “Baby Lyssa” Rae Chapman (born 1987).

The reality star lost two of his children over the years. His son Zebediah Duane Chapman (born Jan. 1, 1980) died shortly after childbirth. Dog’s 23-year-old daughter, Barbara Katy “B.K” Chapman (born June 8, 1982), was in a fatal car crash in 2006 in Fairbanks, Alaska, one night before Dog and Beth were married.

“Alaska state troopers say Barbara Katy Chapman, and a friend who was driving, were killed when the stolen [SUV] went off the road, rolled, hit some trees and landed upside down,” Hawaii News Now reported at the time. “Troopers also believe that the couple tried using a stolen credit card to rent a room at a nearby resort. Troopers suspect drugs or alcohol may have played a role in the crash.”

The reality star confirmed the news of his wife’s passing on Twitter on Wednesday, with an emotional post.

“It’s 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain. Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side,” he wrote.