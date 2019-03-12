Who Are Felicity Huffman & Lori Loughlin’s Kids?

Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin

“Desperate Housewives” star Felicity Huffman and “Fuller House’s” Lori Loughlin are among dozens of parents, elite college coaches, and college prep executives accused of participating in an alleged college admission cheating scandal.

Approximately 50 people were charged in the criminal investigation that made claims that parents had allegedly paid a college prep organization to complete standardized tests on behalf of the students and bribed college coaches to help admit students as recruited athletes.

Huffman and Loughlin are alleged to have paid hefty bribes (up to $6 million) to get their kids into elite schools including Yale, Stanford, Georgetown, and the University of Southern California.

Huffman, 50, reportedly agreed to pay $15,000 in order to help her daughter Sofia, 18, get a higher SAT score.

Sofia, who Huffman shares with her husband and “Shameless” star William H. Macy, attends a high school for the arts in L.A. and dreams of becoming an actress.

“She’s good. I’ve seen her in a lot of plays,” Macy told US Weekly.

Loughlin’s daughters Isabella Rose, 20, and Olivia Jade, 19, are currently enrolled at USC.

The “Full House” alum and her husband Mossimo Giannulli reportedly agreed to pay $500,000 in exchange for having both their daughters recruited to the USC crew team, despite the fact that they did not participate in crew.

Following in her mother’s footsteps, Isabella is an aspiring actress, appearing in Freeform series “Alone Together” in 2018 and co-starring with Loughlin in two Hallmark films in the last 3 years.

Olivia has made a name for herself as a YouTube star and Instagram socialite. She has landed deals with Sephora and Tresemme and has a following of 1.3 million in Instagram.

Huffman, Loughlin, and Loughlin’s husband have been charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.

