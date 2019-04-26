Who is Anna ‘Delvey’ Sorokin? Inside The Fake Heiress’ Elaborate Con

Anna Sorokin skyrocketed into notoriety over the past year after news broke that she scammed members of New York City’s elite, as well as financial institutions, out of tens of thousands of dollars while posing as a German heiress named Anna “Delvey.”

Following a highly publicized month-long trial, the Russian-born 28-year-old was found guilty on Thursday of three counts of grand larceny, one count of attempted grand larceny, as well as four counts of theft of services, according to The Associated Press.

Prosecutors in the case say Sorokin deceived friends and banks into believing that she had a multimillion-dollar fortune overseas. The “SoHo grifter,” as she was later dubbed, lived extravagantly out of NYC hotel rooms, racking up hefty tabs that went unpaid.

Sorokin also accused of faking financial records in her quest to obtain a massive loan to fund her dream project: a members-only arts club akin to SoHo House.

Sorokin’s scheme quickly began to catch up to her. In April 2018, one of her former friends, Rachel DeLoache Williams, wrote an expose in Vanity Fair detailing her ex-pal’s con. Williams also alleged that Sorokin had tricked her into footing the bill on their $62,000 on Moroccan vacation, for which the socialite received a theft charge, though she was eventually acquitted.

Following her conviction, Sorokin has received a sentencing date of May 9 and could face upwards of 15 years in prison, per The AP.

While her legal drama will soon come to a close, her story isn’t over just yet. Last June, Shonda Rhimes acquired the rights to a New York Magazine piece about “Delvey,” and the TV bigwig is set to turn her tale into an upcoming Netflix series.