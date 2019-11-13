Who Is Demi Lovato’s New Boyfriend? Everything We Know About Austin Wilson

Demi Lovato took to Instagram on Tuesday with a surprise announcement—she has a new love! The “Tell Me You Love Me” singer is apparently dating Austin Wilson, a Los Angeles-based model.

“My ❤…” the 27-year-old singer captioned a black-and-white mirror selfie of the two smooching. Austin shared a similar photo to his Instagram where he sported bright pink hair as he wrapped an arm around Demi’s shoulders. He shared a similar sentiment to Demi’s in his caption; “My Love,” he wrote.

The social media announcement came as a surprise for Demi Lovato fans, who until this post had not been linked to anyone romantically! Her latest reported romance was with “The Bachelorette” star Mike Johnson. However, the two didn’t share a serious connection and only went on a few dates in September before parting ways less than a month later.

Austin is a 25-year-old model who has worked for skincare brand Baxter of California, clothing brand Civil Regime, and frequently appears in magazine spreads. He’s the son of famous skateboarder George Wilson, one of the original Dogtown Z-Boys. His dad now works as a clothing designer, and was even profiled in Vogue!

It’s unclear how Demi and Austin met, although they do run in similar social circles. Earlier this year, both Demi and Austin mourned the loss of their mutual friend Thomas Trussell III, a fellow L.A. model who tragically passed away after a battle with addiction.

WATCH: Demi Lovato Gets Special Tattoo In Honor Of Her Friend Who Tragically Died

At the time, Demi remembered her late friend Thomas by getting a cursive “T” tattoo. Austin posted a similar message to Instagram, saying he was “so grateful for the times that we had while you were here.”

The loss of Thomas hit Demi especially hard, as he passed away of from drugs less than two years after Demi nearly died herself of an overdose. This is another connection she shares with new beau Austin, who celebrated both his 25th birthday and one year of being sober in May of this year.

Austin’s mom posted a sweet then-and-now photo of her son to celebrate the milestone!

Maybe Demi and Austin found comfort in each other after the loss of their friend? Either way, we’re happy that Demi’s happy!