Who Is In The Cast Of The New ‘Lizzie McGuire’ Series?

Hey now, hey now, this is what the cast of the “Lizzie McGuire” renewal is made of! Ever since Disney announced the iconic early-2000’s show was getting picked up for another season next year, fans have been not-so-patiently waiting to see who from the original cast would return and who would be making their debut appearance.

Well, “Lizzie McGuire” showrunners have been letting information out little by little, most recently revealing that Adam Lamberg would reprise his role as Lizzie’s BFF Gordo. Hilary Duff informed viewers in a cute Instagram video that Lizzie wouldn’t feel right without her family—before Adam popped out next to her to announce his return!

Fans will remember that the 2003 “Lizzie McGuire Movie” ended with Lizzie and Gordo sharing a kiss. What isn’t clear is what this means for their friendship in the reboot!

Of course, we’ve known for a while that the actors playing Lizzie’s family would be returning to the show. Jake Thomas, 29, Hallie Todd, 57, and Robert Carradine, 65, will return to play Lizzie’s brother Matt, mother Jo, and father Sam, respectively.

Here’s everything we know about who is—and isn’t—returning for the 2020 season of “Lizzie McGuire.”

Hilary Duff as Lizzie McGuire

Obviously Hilary had to return! The actress shared how thrilled she was on Instagram in August when Disney announced the reboot. “I’ve been trying to contain this excitement for a loooong time while this has been in the works! I am beyond excited to be home again, back with my girl,” the 32-year-old actress wrote at the time. From what we know of the reboot, the show will follow Hilary as Lizzie, living in New York City and trying to navigate life in her 30s. Word is she has a great boyfriend, but sorry, it isn’t Gordo.

Adam Lamberg as David “Gordo” Gordon

After months of waiting, fans were relieved when Disney finally announced that Adam would be returning as Gordo, one of Lizzie’s two best friends and possible love interest. Adam’s last acting credit was in 2008 when he appeared in “Beautiful Loser,” and we could not be happier that he decided to make his return to the screen with this show.

Hallie Todd as Jo McGuire

One of our favorite parents is back! Hallie Todd is returning as Lizzie’s mom Jo in the reboot of the series. She was pictured alongside her fictional family last month when the cast had their first table read in 15 years, doing a read-through of the first episode of the sequel.

Robert Carradine as Sam McGuire

Dad’s back too! Actor Robert Carradine will return to play Lizzie and Matt’s dad Sam. He also joined his fictional family at the table read!

Jake Thomas as Matt McGuire

Everyone remembers Lizzie’s troublesome younger brother, Matt! Well he isn’t so little anymore—the 29-year-old actor is returning as the older (and hopefully wiser) version of Lizzie’s baby bro. Of course, he was present at the McGuire family reunion table read last month as well.

Lalaine Vergara-Paras as Miranda Sanchez

Sadly, there hasn’t been any word on whether or not Lalaine will join the new season of “Lizzie McGuire.” But fret not, nothing is impossible! Lalaine apparently posted a screenshot of a text from Adam Lamberg to her Instagram story right after Disney dropped the news of the returning show, according to Buzzfeed. Guess we will have to cross our fingers and wait to see what this means!

Clayton Snyder as Ethan Craft

Unfortunately, this one also remains a mystery—but there’s reason to suspect Ethan will make an appearance in the new show. “He is hot. He’s very hot,” Hilary Duff shared of her former costar in an interview with E! News. “I’m pretty sure there’s going to be, there’s going to be a thing.” We cannot wait to see what that “thing” might be.

Ashlie Brillault as Kate Sanders

Who can forget Lizzie’s main “frienemy” Kate? The two were constantly battling it out in their preteen years, and we’d love to see that relationship 15 years later. Sadly, there’s no word on whether or not Ashlie is going to return to this new season.

Federico Dordei as Dominic Shaw

Newcomer alert! “2 Broke Girls” actor Federico Dordei is listed to play a character named “Dominic Shaw,” who was definitely not in the original series. Could this be Lizzie’s mysterious boyfriend?

We’ll have to wait until next year to find out!